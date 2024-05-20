K Line Completes B100 Biofuel Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The car carrier Apollon Highway took on the biofuel from World Fuel Services at Zeebrugge on March 31. Image Credit: K Line

Shipping company K Line has completed a trial of a B100 biofuel on board one of its vessels.

The car carrier Apollon Highway took on the biofuel from World Fuel Services at Zeebrugge on March 31, testing it between leaving the Northwest European emissions control area and April 30, it said in a statement on its website last week.

"Marine biofuel has the potential to become an environmentally friendly alternative fuel, it will be able to reduce CO2 by about 80-90% in the well-to-wake (from fuel generation to consumption) process without changing current engine specifications," the company said in the statement.

"As an action plan, we will continue to work on the introduction of new fuels, which have a low environmental impact and take on the challenge of achieving the targets set forth."