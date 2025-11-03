BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady Despite Rise in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices held at a one-week low on Friday despite a further rise in crude futures. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices holding overall at a one-week low despite a rise in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $491/mt on Friday, having reached its lowest level since October 22 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $437.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $778.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.40/bl to $64.77/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4.50/mt to $464.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $3/mt to $433.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $5/mt to $459/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $3.50/mt to $445.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.43/bl from the previous session's close at $65.20/bl as of 6:09 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.24/mt rise in bunker prices.