Wallenius Wilhelmsen Signs New $1 Billion Shipping Deal Including Biofuel Use

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal is with a 'leading global player in the premium car segment' over three years. File Image / Pixabay

Swedish shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen has signed a new $1 billion deal with one of its larger customers, with the use of biofuel bunker blends as part of the agreement.

The deal is with a 'leading global player in the premium car segment' over three years, with an option to extend it for two more, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The contract includes the use of biofuel.

"Environmentally conscious customers recognize the urgency when it comes to decarbonizing global supply chains," Pia Synnerman, chief customer officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, said in the statement.

"Using biofuel is a strategic decision for this customer."

The company operates a total of about 125 ships.