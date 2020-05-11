Scrubber Manufacturer Yara Marine Recommends Further Crew Training

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships' engineers are typically trained during the scrubber's installation. Image Credit: Yara Marine

Scrubber manufacturer Yara Marine has recommended that its customers pay for additional training on the systems for their crews while social distancing measures make it difficult for its engineers to visit their vessels to address any problems that arise.

"It makes good sense at the moment because crews will have to deal with any issues that arise themselves," Pekka Pohjanen, a research and development engineer at Yara, said in an emailed statement Monday.

"It's difficult for our engineers to fly out to the ship."

Training is typically given during to the shipping company's engineers while the scrubber system is being installed in drydock, the company said, but more may be needed to make sure all of the detail has been remembered.

"Full functionality of the system is covered, and what to do in the rare event of a sensor failure or equipment malfunction," the company said in the statement.

"If those trained at commissioning move on, having other people on board who've done the training is obviously helpful."

The company has delivered more than 300 of its scrubber systems to shipping companies so far.