Anemoi Rotor Sails Win Liberian Registry Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The registry has awarded the Anemoi sails its approval in principle. Image Credit: Anemoi Marine Technologies

The Liberian Registry has given its initial approval to rotor sail systems produced by Anemoi Marine Technologies.

The registry has awarded the Anemoi sails its approval in principle, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The folding and rail systems were validated on a Newcastlemax bulker design from SDARI with an AIP from Lloyd's Register, after a technical review by the Liberian Registry.

The sails can deliver energy efficiency improvements of as much as 20%, according to Anemoi.

"This collaboration is a great example of organizations working together to create a brighter future for the maritime industry," Kim Diederichsen, CEO of Anemoi, said in the statement.

"The Liberian Registry have demonstrated their commitment to zero emission shipping by supporting Rotor Sail technology as a recognized solution."

Wind-assisted propulsion systems have been rapidly gaining interest from the shipping industry as a means of cutting fuel bills and emissions as the industry seeks to eliminate its carbon footprint. Classification society RINA is hosting a Wind Propulsion Conference in London next week on February 16-17 to discuss the development of the technology in the shipping industry.