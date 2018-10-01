LiqTech to Offer Onboard Scrubber Wastewater Treatment Solution from January 2019

LiqTech filtration product for sale from next year. Image Credit: LiqTech

LiqTech International, Inc. (LiqTech) will offer an onboard scrubber wastewater treatment solution from January 1, 2019.

The news follows the firm’s announcement earlier this year that it struck a "turning point" after signing a framework agreement with "one of the world's largest manufacturers of marine scrubbers."

Today, LiqTech says it has singed another framework agreement that will see its filtration product for sale from next year.

"The solution will treat the water from the scrubber tower into a process tank where it is reused again into the scrubber tower, enabling the ship to run in a ‘closed loop’ with no wastewater discharged overboard or in 'hybrid' systems," LiqTech explains.

"The SOx particle is filtered and concentrated in our Silicon Carbide membranes and further dewatered in a filterpress providing bulk discharge of waste into waste handling station while in port."

"We are pleased to have executed this framework agreement with one of the world's largest marine scrubber manufacturers. The new product, specifically developed in conjunction with the scrubber manufacturer, will be a great addition to our existing marine scrubber waste water portfolio providing marine vessels with an attractive operating structure with rapid return on its capital investment," says Sune Mathisen, CEO of LiqTech.

"We are pleased with the continued ramp in our marine scrubber business and believe we will see continued strong growth in the years to come as ship owners are continually confirming their commitments to install scrubbers."