Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 34
Thursday August 28, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales August 21 – August 27, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|25-08-2025
|Tevfik Kuyumcu
|SMALL TANKER
|Aug 1990
|Alpagul Denizcilik
|25-08-2025
|Yin Bao
|HANDYMAX
|Mar 1996
|Shanghai Time Shipping
|25-08-2025
|Chang An Hai
|GEN CARGO
|Aug 2004
|Changjiang National Shipping
|25-08-2025
|Chang Da Hai
|GEN CARGO
|Jul 2003
|Changjiang National Shipping
|25-08-2025
|Salome I
|HANDY TANKER
|Mar 1996
|Fortune Lucky Shipping
|22-08-2025
|Chang Tong Hai
|GEN CARGO
|Jun 2003
|Changjiang National Shipping