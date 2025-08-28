Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 34

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 28, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 21 – August 27, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
25-08-2025     Tevfik Kuyumcu     SMALL TANKER     Aug 1990     Alpagul Denizcilik    
25-08-2025     Yin Bao     HANDYMAX     Mar 1996     Shanghai Time Shipping    
25-08-2025     Chang An Hai     GEN CARGO     Aug 2004     Changjiang National Shipping    
25-08-2025     Chang Da Hai     GEN CARGO     Jul 2003     Changjiang National Shipping    
25-08-2025     Salome I     HANDY TANKER     Mar 1996     Fortune Lucky Shipping    
22-08-2025     Chang Tong Hai     GEN CARGO     Jun 2003     Changjiang National Shipping    

 

