Burando Energies Partners with WFS and NCLH to Advance Maritime Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NCLH cruise ships will bunker biofuels during port stays in the Netherlands. Image Credit: Burando Energies

Marine fuel supplier Burando Energies has entered into a collaboration with World Fuel Services (WFS) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) to supply NCLH ships with sustainable biofuels during port calls in the Netherlands.

The initiative covers Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' three brands: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Burando Energies told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

It includes the cruise ship Norwegian Prima along with five other ships across the NCLH fleet.

"This marks a significant milestone in the cruise industry's transition toward low-emission operations that will be fulfilled during the European season in 2025," the firm said.

These ships are bunkered with a B30 biofuel blend, consisting of 30% ISCC-certified, waste-based biofuel.

The drop-in fuel reduces GHG emissions compared with conventional marine fuels while remaining fully compatible with existing engines.

The collaboration aligns with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' long-term decarbonisation strategy and its Sail & Sustain programme.

"Through this program, NCLH continues to demonstrate environmental leadership by investing in cleaner fuel alternatives and integrating them across its global fleet," the company said.

Burando Energies serves as the physical supplier and logistics partner, using its barge fleet, including vessels equipped for green methanol supply. Meanwhile, WFS coordinates operations to ensure seamless delivery and execution.

"This collaboration offers a scalable, actionable pathway for cruise lines and fuel providers to jointly reduce maritime emissions," Burando Energies said.

"By delivering sustainable marine fuels that are available today, Burando Energies, NCLH, and World Fuel are taking tangible steps to support the broader decarbonization strategy in the shipping industry."

