Chinese Biofuels Face UK Anti-Dumping Duties Proposal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Proposed duties aim to protect UK biofuel industry from cheap Chinese imports. File Image / Pixabay

The UK Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has proposed anti-dumping duties on biodiesel imports from China, citing below-market pricing that harms domestic producers.

Published on August 22, the TRA's statement of essential facts (SEF) recommends 15.68% duties for the Zhuoyue Group and cooperating exporters, and 54.64% for all other Chinese exporters.

The measures would cover biofuel fuels such as fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) and hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVO), supplied in pure form or blended for road transport fuel.

The investigation, launched on June 5, 2024, following an application by the Renewable Transport Fuels Association (RTFA), concluded that applying duties would be in the UK's economic interest.

The TRA noted the measures are designed to protect domestic producers while maintaining fair competition.

The organisation argues that if no measure is imposed, then potentially some UK biofuel producers may exit the market. It recommends an ad-valorem duty for a period of five years.

Argent, Olleco and Greenergy are three major players in the UK biofuel market, mentioned in the TRA's SEF.

The proposal comes as Greenergy considers permanently closing its UK biofuel plant, citing challenges in the domestic market

The TRA is the UK's independent body that investigates whether trade remedy measures are needed to counter unfair import practices.

Stakeholders have until September 22 to submit evidence or comments via the TRA's online trade remedy service before a final recommendation is made.