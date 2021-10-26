IBIA Annual Convention Launches Next Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event is being held online for a second year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: IBIA

Final preparations are being made for IBIA's annual convention next week, being held online for a second year.

The event, titled Shipping and Marine Energy -- Evolution or Revolution, will be held online on November 2-4. The format includes both presentations -- including a keynote speech from IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim -- and panel sessions with live question and answer sections, as well as two live workshops.

"As we approach the end of 2021, alternative fuels are now firmly in the spotlight as the most important consideration facing the bunker and shipping industries," the organisation said in promotional material for the event.

"The European Union has set out a tough agenda for decarbonising shipping in its part of the world, support is building at the IMO for global carbon taxation on bunkers and the upcoming COP 26 event is likely to draw more attention to the role of shipping's decarbonisation in global efforts to reduce GHG emissions.

"And at the same time, a swathe of more familiar themes faces these industries: access to credit and consolidation among bunker traders and suppliers, the recent abnormal strength in the container market, the slow and faltering escape from the COVID-19 crisis and the ongoing rise in scrubber and HSFO demand."

Tickets cost £125 for IBIA members and £175 for non-members. For more information and to register, click here.