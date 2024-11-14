Evergreen Mulls Order of 11 Methanol-Fuelled Megamax Boxships: Report

File Image / Pixabay

Taiwanese container line Evergreen Marine is considering an order of 11 24,000 TEU boxships capable of running on methanol.

The company has reached out to six shipbuilding firms to make offers for the order, container industry analysis firm Alphaliner reported in its weekly note to clients on Wednesday.

The last order of megamax container ships of this size was from CMA CGM in June 2023.

Evergreen's ships are likely to cost $250-265 million each and be scheduled for delivery in 2028-29, according to the report.

Evergreen currently has 23 megamax ships in its fleet, all running on conventional fuels.

The firm at present has 24 methanol-fuelled ships over 16,000 TEU in size in its orderbook.