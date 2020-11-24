Titan LNG Launches LNG Bunker Pricing Tool

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Greater understanding of LNG pricing may help its development as a bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay

Gas supplier Titan LNG has developed a tool to allow the shipping industry to compare LNG prices to conventional bunker fuels, the company said Tuesday.

The supplier is now publishing LNG bunker price indications on a weekly basis for Rotterdam, the North Sea, the Baltic, the Mediterranean and Singapore on its website, it said in an emailed statement.

The pricing will be available for drop sizes of 250 mt and 1,000 mt for each region. Some of the pricing will only be available for subscribers.

"One of the biggest hurdles we face in the progress towards a low emissions future is the lack of transparency and understanding of LNG, which already contributes to reducing carbon and eliminates local harmful emissions," Régine Portocarero, business development manager for Titan, said in the statement.

"It is clear that LNG offers a clear pathway to decarbonisation through Bio-LNG and eventually using green hydrogen converted into E-fuels."