Tanker Fuel Cell Retrofit Project Wins EUR 5 Million Funding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The HyEkoTank project has been awarded the funding from Horizon Europe. File Image / Pixabay

A project seeking to retrofit a tanker with a hydrogen-powered fuel cell is set to receive EUR 5 million of European funding.

The HyEkoTank project has been awarded the funding from Horizon Europe, engineering company TECO 2030 said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

TECO 2030, Shell, Ektank, Blom Maritime, TECO Solutions, Umoe Advanced Composites, FKAB Marine Design, Neste and UiT are the partners behind the project.

"The HyEkoTank hydrogen powered tanker will demonstrate zero emission at berth and 60% reduction of GHG emissions during voyage," TECO 2030 said in the statement.

"This pioneering project could become a first mover in this maritime shipping segment and contribute to achieving the ambitious climate targets set by the European Union."