Panama Canal to Launch Risk-Based Vessel Inspection Model from October 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new inspection model will be phased in from October, with full compliance required from January 1, 2026. Image Credit: PCA

The Panama Canal Authority has announced the rollout of its new risk-based vessel inspection model, effective October 1, 2025.

The system will allow ships to transition from mandatory physical inspections to digital ones, provided they meet strict compliance and risk criteria, the authority said in an advisory last week.

All vessels will first undergo a full physical inspection valid for one year.

Thereafter, ships may qualify for digital inspections if they maintain up-to-date documentation, submit visit information on time, and receive a satisfactory risk rating based on type, age, flag, classification society and deficiency history.

The authority says the model will reduce costs, inspection delays, and environmental impact, while simplifying compliance with international regulations.

Accurate reporting will also help streamline port services such as bunkering, crew changes, and provisioning.

"A familiarisation period will be in effect until December 31st, 2025," the authority said.

"Starting January 1, 2026, it will become mandatory to comply with the required documentation and information."