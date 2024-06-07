WinGD, Alfa Laval, ABS and K Shipbuilding to Develop Ammonia-Fuelled MR Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies signed a deal for the project at a Posidonia event in Athens this week. Image Credit: WinGD

WinGD, Alfa Laval, ABS and K Shipbuilding have joined forces to design an MR tanker capable of running on ammonia.

The new tanker design will use a 6X52DF-A engine from WinGD, the engine manufacturer said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

ABS will review the design with a view to issuing an approval in principle.

"After early orders for bulk carriers and ammonia carriers, it is encouraging to see that ammonia-fuelled tanker projects are picking up momentum," Sebastian Hensel, vice president for research and development at WinGD, said in the statement.

"And even more encouraging that our X‑DF‑A engines are at the heart of many of these projects.

"Developing full vessel designs that shipowners can adopt easily will only accelerate the transition and we are pleased to be part of the collaboration with KSB in delivering this design."