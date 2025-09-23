Exmar Orders Four Scrubber-Fitted Tankers with Deliveries From 2027

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first of the tankers will be delivered in the third quarter of 2027. Image Credit: Exmar

Antwerp-based shipping firm Exmar has placed orders for four Suezmax tankers, with an additional option to order four.

Daehan Shipbuilding will build all 157,200 dwt four vessels at its Mokpo shipyard in South Korea, Exmar said in its latest press release on Monday.

The ships will be fitted with scrubber systems or exhaust gas cleaning systems, enabling them to run on HSFO while meeting the IMO's global 0.5% sulfur cap.

Scrubber technology also allows compliance in tighter sulfur areas.

Wärtsilä told Ship & Bunker earlier this year that its systems can reduce sulfur content in HSFO from 3.5% to as low as 0.10%, even when initially configured for 0.50%.

This means scrubber-fitted ships can also operate in emission control areas (ECAs), where a 0.10% sulfur limit applies.