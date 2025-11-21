BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped to their lowest level since late October. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to its lowest level in almost a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $486.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since October 22.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $4.50/mt to $413/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $10/mt to $811.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.13/bl to $63.38/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $6.50/mt to $459.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $0.50/mt to $425/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $7.50/mt to $452/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $3.50/mt to $439.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.40/bl from the previous session's close at $61.98/bl as of 10:58 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $10.54/mt fall in bunker prices.