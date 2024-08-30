BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for a second consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4.50/mt to $626/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since August 26.

The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $2.50/mt to $498.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $4.50/mt to $772/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.29/bl to $79.94/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $11/mt to $628.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $5.50/mt to $558.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $8.50/mt to $614/mt, and at Houston they fell by $2/mt to $552/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.27/bl from the previous session's close at $80.21/bl as of 8:01 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.03/mt rise in bunker prices.