EU ETS Amendments Garner Container Industry Disapproval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container shipping: concerns. File Image / Pixabay

The World Shipping Council (WSC) has taken issue with draft proposals on the European Union's emissions trading scheme (ETS).

The body which represents liner shipping interests, has raised two concerns with the proposals.

A change in the definition of the meaning of 'responsible entity' for carbon costs would "corrupt the ETS", the council said in a statement.

The proposed change would widen the notion of responsibility to the commercial operator who may not be the same as the ship owner or operator.

The second point of concern from WSC is that any move towards bilateral agrements between states on decarbonisation weakens a global approach to the problem.

"Amendments directing the[European]Commission to pursue bilateral agreements to extend GHG pricing further beyond the European Economic Area can only slow progress toward global market-based-measures," according to the statement.

A final vote in the European Parliament on amendments to the trading scheme is expected in June.