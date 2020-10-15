Ex-GP Global Man to Head New UK Trading Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dave Matthews to head the new location. Image Credit: Island Oil.

Cyprus-based Island Oil has set up a marine fuels trading office in London headed by former GP Global staffer Dave Matthews.

Matthews told Ship & Bunker that the move was a personal one and about developing his own career in the bunker industry.

"It's the right move for me," he said.

Matthews said Island Oil has set up the new office with an eye on expanding the company's footprint beyond the East Med marine fuels market where it is an established player.

Matthews' new position at the company is head of sales, marine bunkers and lubricants in Island Oil Trading (UK) Limited. The new office is in Greenwich, south London.

Island Oil Holdings head office is in Limassol.

Contact:

Tel: +44 20 4524 7236

Mobile: +44 7808 643 242

E-mail: bunkers.uk@island-oil.com

Skype ID: Dave Matthews IOL