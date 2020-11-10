FUJCON 2021 Goes Digital

by Ship & Bunker News Team

FUJCON is the UAE's biggest bunkering event. File Image / Pixabay

The organisers of the FUJCON bunker conference due to be held in Fujairah next year have followed other companies in taking their event online.

The conference will now be held online on March 22-24, the organisers said in a statement on the event's website.

"The virtual event will support the global FUJCON community, meeting annually from over 35 countries, with the twin pillars of information exchange and networking, to stay connected until FUJCON re-convenes physically," the organisers said.

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) is holding its annual conference for 2020 as an online event this week.

Price reporting agency S&P Global Platts has also decided to take its Mediterranean bunker conference, normally held in Athens at the end of November, online this year.