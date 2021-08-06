MOL Takes on Two LPG-Fuelled VLGCs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are due for delivery from 2023. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has signed a deal to take on two LPG-fuelled VLGCs.

MOL subsidiary Phoneix Tankers has signed a deal with Namura Shipbuilding to build the ships, which will be used to transport LPG and ammonia, MOL said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The ships are due for delivery from 2023.

"The vessels will be built with an eye toward conversion to ammonia fuelled in the future because LPG and ammonia fuels have similar characteristics," the company said in the statement.

"Ammonia is drawing attention as a next-generation clean fuel that does not emit carbon dioxide when burned, and as "hydrogen carrier" that can be used to transport hydrogen."