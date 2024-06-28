Carnival Plans Biofuel Demonstration Project at Port of Seattle

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has signed a new 10-year preferential berthing agreement with the Port of Seattle. Image Credit: Port of Seattle

Cruise firm Carnival Corporation is planning to carry out a biofuel demonstration project at the Port of Seattle as part of a new 10-year deal with the port.

The company has signed a new 10-year preferential berthing agreement with the Port of Seattle, the port authority said in a statement on its website this week.

"The Port and Carnival Corporation will collaborate on a non-fossil fuel demonstration project and study to identify the end-to-end challenges and opportunities for using sustainable maritime fuels at scale in Seattle," the Port of Seattle said.

"The learnings will support other work in the sector to transition to alternative fuels."

As part of the deal Carnival will also seek to sign commercial agreements with other cruise companies to use its shore power facilities at Terminal 91.

Carnival vessels used shore power connections at Seattle a total of 102 times in 2023.

"For the past 20 years, we have worked closely with the Port of Seattle to pioneer shore-power and secure the cruise industry's role as a vital economic engine for the region," Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival, said in the statement.

"We are proud to continue our tradition of teamwork with this new agreement that will help further our economic, social, and environmental contributions to the region."