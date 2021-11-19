Euronav Completes Second Biofuel Trial on Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel was supplied by TFG Marine at Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Euronav has completed a second trial of biofuel bunkers on board one of its tankers.

The firm tested a B50 blend of 50% biofuel with 50% MGO on board the Suezmax tanker Marlin Sardinia over a four-month period from June, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The fuel was supplied by TFG Marine at Rotterdam.

The trial was in addition to one of a B30 biofuel blend on board the Statia for two weeks in September.

"Ensuring that bio blends remain in a homogenous state whist in transit is a key aspect that needs to be tested in order to ensure operational stability on the vessel," Rustin Edwards, head of fuel oil procurement at Euronav, said in the statement.

"This voyage and intermittent use of the MGO B50 blend allowed us to document the stability over time and further enhances our understanding of the long-term handling of such fuel mixes in the future."