StormGeo Bunker Manager on Secondment to MMMCZCS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Plum was previously CEO of marine fuel analytics firm BunkerMetric, which was acquired by Alfa Laval in August. Image Credit: StormGeo

An executive at Alfa Laval weather and fuel optimisation unit StormGeo has been placed on secondment with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS).

Christian Plum, bunker product manager at StormGeo, has joined the MMMCZCS as secondee as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday. He will continue in his work at StormGeo at the same time.

Plum was previously CEO of marine fuel analytics firm BunkerMetric, which was acquired by Alfa Laval in August and merged with StormGeo.

"I look forward to support this key mission with my expertise from bunkering, digitalisation and the use of data, and provide an interface for StormGeo's expertise from weather routing, vessel performance and bunkering in accomplishing a greener future for shipping," Plum said.