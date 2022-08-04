Alfa Laval Buys BunkerMetric

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BunkerMetric's procurement optimisation tool will become a subscription service within StormGeo's s-Suite. File Image / Pixabay

Engineering company Alfa Laval is set to acquire marine fuels analytics firm BunkerMetric.

The acquisition will be merged with weather intelligence software company StormGeo, which it bought last year, Alfa Laval said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The deal is still subject to regulatory approval, BunkerMetric CEO Christian Plum told Ship & Bunker.

BunkerMetric's software is designed to help ship operators and bunker procurement teams optimise their bunker purchases.

"The acquisition of BunkerMetric will further strengthen the StormGeo suite of software products and services," Soeren Andersen, CEO of StormGeo, said in the statement.

"BunkerMetric’s advanced procurement optimization tool is a welcomed addition to our route advisory services, giving shipping customers timely data for choosing the best bunkering options.

"It will help optimise scheduling, fuel and voyage performance."

BunkerMetric's procurement optimisation tool will become a subscription service within StormGeo's s-Suite.

The firm's BargePlanner software that tracks bunker barge movements and loadings will still continue, Plum told Ship & Bunker.

"That will carry on as it is," Plum said.

"But the BunkerPlanner software will be the main focus."