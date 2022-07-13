World News
BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Senior Purchasers in Hamburg and Singapore
Wednesday July 13, 2022
Hapag-Lloyd buys about 4.5 million mt/year of bunkers. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd
Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire senior purchasers in Hamburg and Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with several years of experience for both roles, a representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.
The roles come with the following responsibilities, according to the company:
- Responsible for part of the firm's annual 4.5 million tons of fuel oil purchases and spend of up to $5 billion
- Handling of own designated geographical area and permanent direct contact with all relevant stakeholders along the internal and external supply chain
- Negotiation and execution of complex fuel contracts and spot deals with more than 100 international suppliers
- Monitoring and analysing global economic indicators and markets to ensure deliveries take place in an efficient and cost-effective manner
"As well as being one of the world's largest buyers of conventional bunker fuel with around 270 vessels in its fleet, Hapag-Lloyd will also increasingly be taking on alternative fuels in the coming years such as LNG or biofuels," the company representative added.
For more information, contact Lukas.Gaus@hlag.com.