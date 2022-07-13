BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Senior Purchasers in Hamburg and Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd buys about 4.5 million mt/year of bunkers. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire senior purchasers in Hamburg and Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with several years of experience for both roles, a representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

The roles come with the following responsibilities, according to the company:

Responsible for part of the firm's annual 4.5 million tons of fuel oil purchases and spend of up to $5 billion

of fuel oil purchases and spend of up to Handling of own designated geographical area and permanent direct contact with all relevant stakeholders along the internal and external supply chain

Negotiation and execution of complex fuel contracts and spot deals with more than 100 international suppliers

Monitoring and analysing global economic indicators and markets to ensure deliveries take place in an efficient and cost-effective manner

"As well as being one of the world's largest buyers of conventional bunker fuel with around 270 vessels in its fleet, Hapag-Lloyd will also increasingly be taking on alternative fuels in the coming years such as LNG or biofuels," the company representative added.

For more information, contact Lukas.Gaus@hlag.com.