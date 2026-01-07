MASH Makes' Cashew Nut Shell Biofuel Ready for Marine Use After Lab Test

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MASH Makes says the upgraded fuel addresses long-standing reliability and blending issues that have limited the use of CNSL as a marine fuel. File Image / Pixabay

Danish-Indian biofuel company MASH Makes' upgraded biofuel derived from cashew nutshell liquid (CNSL) has demonstrated readiness for marine use after completing final lab testing.

The results confirmed that the fuel meets marine fuel requirements without exhibiting the traditional problems historically associated with CNSL-based biofuel, it said in a press release last month.

CNSL has long been seen as a promising biofuel, but its use in shipping has been limited by problems such as poor blending and the risk of polymerisation.

These issues stem from CNSL’s traditional use as an industrial resin.

MASH Makes said its proprietary upgrading process has overcome these challenges, producing a fuel that is stable and clean burning.

The tested blend, 20% upgraded CNSL and 80% VLSFO, was evaluated at the FVTR GmbH facility in Germany using a marine-grade single-cylinder research engine.

The test showed clean combustion, no injector fouling, and stable performance across all engine loads.

“This result proves that with the right upgrading process, CNSL can become a serious contender in marine fuels,” Krishna Chakravarty, head of research and development at MASH Makes, said.