DB Schenker Shifts CMA CGM Shipments to Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Earlier this week CMA CGM launched a large global trial of biofuels on its vessels. Image Credit: CMA CGM

Logistics firm DB Schenker has signed a deal with container line CMA CGM to cover all its less than container load (LCL) shipments with the firm with biofuel bunkers.

The two firms have agreed to the purchase of 2,500 mt of biofuels, enough to cover all of DB Schenker's LCL volumes carried by CMA CGM vessels, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

DB Schenker's customers will be able to book zero-carbon LCL shipments with immediate effect and receive a certificate of the emissions reduction.

The deal will reduce carbon emissions by 7,000 mt of CO2 equivalent in total.

"We are excited to make a significant investment in reducing the CO2 footprint in container sea freight," Thorsten Meincke, global board member for air and ocean freight at DB Schenker, said in the statement.

"Running on biofuel marks another important step towards greener supply chains and pays into our overall sustainability agenda in ocean freight.

"Our goal is to become a sustainability leader of the logistics industry and net carbon-zero by 2040, and we are ambitiously taking the lead here with CMA CGM."