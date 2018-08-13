Former Peninsula Man Will Bathurst Joins World Fuel Services

Bathurst takes up new role at World Fuel Services. File Image / Pixabay

Will Bathurst, most recently known for his role as Global Head of Credit & Market Analysis at bunker supplier Peninsula Petroleum, has joined World Fuel Services.

According to the most recent entires made as part of his profile on business-focused social media platform LinkedIn, Bathurst's new role as Vice President Credit & Risk commenced this month, with his time at Peninsula having come to an end in July.

He had been with Peninsula since August 2013.

In that time he made a number of notable presentations on the industry event circuit, including last September at London International Shipping Week, telling delegates to prepare for what will be over a decade of environmental regulatory burden.