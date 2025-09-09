Futureproofing Ship Design Key to Safe Fuel Transition: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV says vessels should be built with fuel flexibility to avoid costly future modifications. Image Credit: DNV

As the shipping industry prepares for a shift from today’s transitional marine fuels to low-or carbon fuel alternatives, DNV warns that building in fuel flexibility at the design stage is critical to avoiding costly retrofits and safety risks later.

Orderbooks are increasingly filled with LNG- and methanol-capable ships, alongside some ammonia.

But with the IMO targeting net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, vessels delivered today may need to switch fuels within their lifetimes, DNV said in an article published on Monday.

To prepare for that shift, naval architects should embed futureproofing measures from the outset.

“ A switch to even lower-emission fuels such as ammonia or hydrogen is technically more complex

These include allocating extra space and structural integration capacity for alternative fuel systems, choosing materials compatible with multiple marine fuel types, and designing fuel storage and supply systems that can be retrofitted with minimal disruption.

Safety considerations are central.

“Risk mitigation measures for liquefied gases such as hydrogen and ammonia typically include physical barriers between fuel storage, processing, and pumping equipment, and, to the extent possible, maintaining a distance from crew accommodation and workspaces,” DNV said.

Hazard detection equipment -- for gas leakages and fire -- should become a standard safeguard, enabling early warnings and mitigation.

DNV emphasises that while LNG addresses today’s challenges, new and upcoming marine fuels such as ammonia, hydrogen and green methanol bring new risks.

Ammonia’s toxicity, hydrogen’s flammability and leakage behaviour, and methanol’s low flash point and near-invisible flame all require design solutions that go beyond today’s LNG standards.