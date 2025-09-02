OceanScore Launches Index for FuelEU Pooling Prices

by Ship & Bunker News Team

OceanScore's FuelEU pooling index was €193.63/mtCO2e in August. Image Credit: OceanScore

Maritime emissions management firm OceanScore has introduced the OceanScore Pool-Price Index (OPX) - a comprehensive benchmark for tracking FuelEU pooling prices.

Published monthly, the OPX reflects the average cost of compliance surplus in Euros per tonne of CO2e, offering shipowners, managers and charterers a transparent reference point for compliance planning and contract negotiations, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The firm listed an index price of €193.63/mtCO2e ($226.42/mtCO2e) in August.

FuelEU Maritime, which took effect in 2025, has created a fast-growing but opaque market for pooling compliance surpluses.

Transactions are largely bilateral, leaving companies with limited visibility, the firm noted.

"The lack of transparent pricing benchmarks has been one of the biggest obstacles to efficient FuelEU compliance," Albrecht Grell, Managing Director at OceanScore, said.

"Companies have been making million-dollar compliance decisions based on incomplete market information.

"OPX changes that fundamentally."

The index uses a volume-weighted methodology to capture real market ratios across small, medium and large transactions.

"With FuelEU Maritime penalties set at €640 per tonne CO₂ equivalent, the pooling market represents a multi-million euro compliance mechanism," the firm noted.