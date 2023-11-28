Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of New LNG-Fuelled Cruise Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipbuilder Meyer Turku delivered the Icon of the Seas to Royal Caribbean on Monday. Image Credit: Meyer Turku

Cruise firm Royal Caribbean has taken delivery of its newest LNG-fuelled vessel.

Shipbuilder Meyer Turku delivered the Icon of the Seas to Royal Caribbean on Monday, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

The ship is due to depart the shipyard on Tuesday.

"Icon of the Seas is the world's largest, but above all, the world's most advanced cruise ship," Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku, said in the post.

"Together with Royal Caribbean, we set the bar exceptionally high in terms of design, technology, safety and reducing energy consumption.

"Icon of the Seas is a revolutionary ship and at the same time a significant step towards the green transition, which is the shipyard's most important competitive advantage.

"Such a demanding project has only been possible because we cooperate closely within the maritime cluster."

Last year Houston-based Eagle LNG was awarded the contract to supply the Icon of the Seas, as well as two other Royal Caribbean vessels, with LNG. Eagle will source the gas from its liquefaction facilities in Jacksonville.

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.