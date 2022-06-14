Eagle LNG Wins Deal to Supply New Gas-Powered Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Eagle will source the gas from its liquefaction facilities in Jacksonville. Image Credit: Business Wire / Eagle LNG

Houston-based Eagle LNG has been awarded the contract to supply Royal Caribbean's new gas-powered cruise ships with LNG bunkers.

The firm plans to develop multiple purpose-built LNG delivery vessels to supply the ships, it said in a press release on Tuesday.

The first of the new LNG-fuelled ships, the Icon of the Seas, is due to enter service next year.

Eagle will source the gas from its liquefaction facilities in Jacksonville.

"Eagle LNG is honoured to have been chosen by Royal Caribbean Group as its LNG bunker partner," Matthew Fisher, vice president of corporate development and sustainability at Eagle LNG, said in the statement.

"Our shared vision for a sustainable future, including achieving net zero emissions by 2050, creates a strong foundation for a long-term partnership.

"By introducing these purpose-built bunkering ships for the Caribbean, we are setting that vision into motion while also creating opportunities for island nations to access low-cost, secure, U.S. produced natural gas for power generation."