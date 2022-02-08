Hydrogen-Fuelled Multipurpose Cargo Ship to Be Presented at Brest Industry Event

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 120m Energy Observer 2 will have a range of up to 4,000 nautical miles. Image Credit: Energy Observer

A hydrogen-fuelled multipurpose cargo ship is set to be presented at an industry event in Brest later this week.

The Energy Observer project will present the ship at the One Ocean Summit in Brest on February 10, they said in a press release this week.

The 120m Energy Observer 2 will have a range of up to 4,000 nautical miles with 1,000 m3 of liquid hydrogen capacity in its fuel tanks.

"Energy Observer is taking a new step by launching the design of the most representative ship of the maritime transport industry: a multipurpose cargo ship fuelled by liquid hydrogen, a technology that allows zero-emission navigation, while offering very high transport capacities and great autonomy," the company said in the statement.

Energy Observer is backed by French container line CMA CGM.