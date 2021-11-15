EVENT: Explore the Outlook for the Bunker Market in Europe & the Mediterranean

by S&P Global Platts

S&P Global Platts: Mediterranean Bunker Fuel Online Virtual Conference

December 01-02, 2021

09:00 am - 15:00 pm GMT

With IMO in the rear-view mirror, the bunker industry must balance the needs for recovering out of the COVID-19 induced demand destruction with investing in the shift to low and zero-carbon fuels for the next regulatory milestones. The key for 2022 is for the bunker market to look ahead to the next IMO target of meeting at least 50% lower greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 compared to 2000. How can the bunker industry adapt and be part of the transition toward low and zero-carbon fuels? Will lower emission fuels be the only step for suppliers and what is the fuel of the future and how will we get it in mass?

At a time when lenders tighten lines of credit, demand is at an all-time low and, suppliers consolidate, come together with the world’s leading bunker suppliers, refiners, traders, brokers, and ship owners/operators to keep pace with market conditions linked to credit, examine how markets shifted throughout COVID-19 and project movements including pricing trends, supply and demand and the fuel of the future. This meeting also comes at a critical point for the bunker market to reflect on the response and performance to the 0.50% Sulfur limit across the supply chain and to address key questions around margin and fuel quality in a 0.50% Sulfur world.



Why Attend?

Assess the current state of play and market conditions in the bunker market relating to supply and demand and credit

Hear how bunker fuel pricing is evolving alongside key trends, scenarios, and market behaviour

Look ahead to the next wave of regulatory milestones such as IMO 2030/50 and the EU’s ETS and consider its impacts on the Mediterranean bunker market

Examine the outlook for the supply chain and explore how response to the 0.05% Sulfur fared considering VLSFO quality

Discover the latest viewpoints surrounding alternative fuels such as Hydrogen, LNG and Biofuels

