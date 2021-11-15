World News
EVENT: Explore the Outlook for the Bunker Market in Europe & the Mediterranean
S&P Global Platts: Mediterranean Bunker Fuel Online Virtual Conference
December 01-02, 2021
09:00 am - 15:00 pm GMT
With IMO in the rear-view mirror, the bunker industry must balance the needs for recovering out of the COVID-19 induced demand destruction with investing in the shift to low and zero-carbon fuels for the next regulatory milestones. The key for 2022 is for the bunker market to look ahead to the next IMO target of meeting at least 50% lower greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 compared to 2000. How can the bunker industry adapt and be part of the transition toward low and zero-carbon fuels? Will lower emission fuels be the only step for suppliers and what is the fuel of the future and how will we get it in mass?
At a time when lenders tighten lines of credit, demand is at an all-time low and, suppliers consolidate, come together with the world’s leading bunker suppliers, refiners, traders, brokers, and ship owners/operators to keep pace with market conditions linked to credit, examine how markets shifted throughout COVID-19 and project movements including pricing trends, supply and demand and the fuel of the future. This meeting also comes at a critical point for the bunker market to reflect on the response and performance to the 0.50% Sulfur limit across the supply chain and to address key questions around margin and fuel quality in a 0.50% Sulfur world.
Why Attend?
- Assess the current state of play and market conditions in the bunker market relating to supply and demand and credit
- Hear how bunker fuel pricing is evolving alongside key trends, scenarios, and market behaviour
- Look ahead to the next wave of regulatory milestones such as IMO 2030/50 and the EU’s ETS and consider its impacts on the Mediterranean bunker market
- Examine the outlook for the supply chain and explore how response to the 0.05% Sulfur fared considering VLSFO quality
- Discover the latest viewpoints surrounding alternative fuels such as Hydrogen, LNG and Biofuels
To Lean More and Register Now Click Here: https://plattsinfo.spglobal.com/2021_Med_Bunker_Virtual_Conference.html