Proman Orders Two More Methanol-Powered Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 49,900 DWT ships are due for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the Guangzhou shipyard in China. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Proman is set to add two more methanol-powered vessels to its fleet.

The chemical and clean products tankers Provident and Progressive will be the fifth and sixth dual-fuelled vessels capable of running on methanol in Proman's fleet, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The 49,900 DWT ships are due for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the Guangzhou shipyard in China.

"As the second largest global methanol producer, which we transport to all major bunkering ports, alongside our growing investment in green methanol production and vessel ownership, Proman has a presence at every part of the clean shipping value chain," David Cassidy, CEO of Proman, said in the statement.

"By making these vessels available on the global market, we hope to encourage others to join us on this important journey towards reducing emissions from the international shipping sector."