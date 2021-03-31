MOL Seeks to Develop Wind-Powered Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MOL is based in Japan. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company MOL has signed a deal to develop a bulker partly powered by wind energy.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable energy company Enviva to work on the project together, MOL said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The Wind Challenger project will involve developing wind energy for the dry bulk shipping industry.

"The first Wind Challenger is scheduled to be released in 2022," MOL said in the statement.

"The system converts wind energy to propulsive force with a telescopic hard sail.

"The long-term goal is to develop a widely accepted shipping solution to achieve the International Maritime Organization target in combination with other measures to reduce GHG by equipping vessels with multiple sails."