IMO2020: TORM to Install Scrubbers on 14 Vessels

TORM to Install scrubbers on 14 Vessels. Image Credit: TORM

TORM says it will install scrubbers on 14 vessels "to prepare for the expected consequences of the IMO sulfur emission directive that will come into force in 2020.."

The programme includes all vessels currently on order and the three LR2 vessels that were delivered earlier in 2018.

"These vessels have a scrubber-prepared design and there are no changes to the delivery schedule. As of today, TORM's scrubber program covers four LR2s, two LR1s and eight MRs," the company explained in its latest half year results released today.

TORM did not discuss pricing for the systems.