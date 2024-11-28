BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks to 17-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices declining to the lowest level in 17 months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $580/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since June 2023.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $488/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $761/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.02/bl to $72.83/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $9.50/mt to $556/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $5/mt to $507/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $7/mt to $548.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2.50/mt to $549.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.25/bl from the previous session's close at $72.58/bl as of 8:34 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.88/mt fall in bunker prices.