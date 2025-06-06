BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for Second Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a second consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $0.50/mt to $534/mt on Thursday, remaining at its highest level since May 22.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $1.50/mt to $465/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2.50/mt to $711.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.48/bl to $65.34/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $1/mt to $512.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $0.50/mt to $476/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1.50/mt to $503/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $5.50/mt to $469/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.16/bl from the previous session's close at $65.18/bl as of 5:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.20/mt fall in bunker prices.