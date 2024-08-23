BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Resumes Decline

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices resumed their decline on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices returned to falling at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping after rising for the first in six consecutive sessions the previous session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $609.50/mt on Thursday, having risen by the same amount the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3.50/mt to $501/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $1.50/mt to $768.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.17/bl to $77.22/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices gained $8.50/mt to $612/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $4.50/mt to $536/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $1/mt to $597/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $6.50/mt to $540.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.07/bl from the previous session's close at $77.29/bl as of 6:01 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.53/mt rise in bunker prices.