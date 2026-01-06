Utkilen's Tanker Sees Bunker Use Drop by 20% After Propulsion Upgrade

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company says these upgrades will improve the ship's CII ratings. Image Credit: Utkilen

Bergen-based shipping company Utkilen AS says that its chemical tanker has achieved a 20% drop in bunker fuel consumption following a comprehensive propulsion upgrade.

The M/T Nordstraum was retrofitted with a new bulbous bow, wake equalising duct and optimised propeller, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Utkilen claims these upgrades will help to lower the vessel's CO2 emissions and result in an improved CII rating of A level for the vessel.

The carbon intensity indicator (CII) measures a ship's energy efficiency, expressed in grams of CO2 emitted per cargo-carrying capacity and nautical mile travelled. Based on this, each vessel is assigned a rating from A (best) to E (worst).

The company credited the project partners involved in the upgrade, including Everllence, FKAB Marine Design, Becker Marine Systems, Remontowa Shiprepair Yard S.A., and MARIN (Maritime Research Institute Netherlands).