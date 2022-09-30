Bureau Veritas Classes Nine New Passenger Ferries in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

All nine vessels will be fitted with solar panels to supplement on-board electricity consumption. Image Credit: Cheoy Lee Shipyard

Classification society Bureau Veritas is set to class nine new passenger ferries in Hong Kong.

The nine vessels will be built by Cheoy Lee in Hong Kong, the classification society said in an emailed statement on Friday.

All nine will be fitted with solar panels to supplement on-board electricity consumption. Two of the nine will be fitted with hybrid electric propulsion systems allowing them to run on battery power for some of the time.

"As the ferry market continues to grow in Hong Kong, this growth is accompanied by a need to comply with safety and environmental protection standards," Alex Gregg-Smith, senior vice president for North Asia and China at Bureau Veritas, said in the statement.

"Working in collaboration and supporting all stakeholders involved in this project, Bureau Veritas' certifications will help ensure ferry safety as well as their comfort, energy efficiency and environmental compliance.

"Energy efficiency and improved environmental performance have become top priorities in order to reduce operational costs and meet stricter environmental regulations."