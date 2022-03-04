CMA CGM Bunkers LNG at Bilbao for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm carried out the delivery by truck. Image Credit: Repsol

A container ship operated by France's CMA CGM has taken on LNG as a bunker fuel for the first time at the port of Bilbao.

Spanish energy producer Repsol bunkered the Containerships Borealis with LNG at Bilbao on Thursday, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday. The firm carried out the delivery by truck.

"With this new operation, we confirm Repsol again as an experienced LNG bunker provider and Spain as an important LNG bunkering hub," Luis Pieltain Fernandez, gas and LNG business development manager at Repsol, said in the statement.

Spanish ports saw a total of 142,523 m3 of LNG bunker sales last year.