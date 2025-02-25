Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Develops Ammonia Bunkering Manual

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The manual provides a framework to ensure safe and efficient ammonia bunkering operations. Image Credit: CIP

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), in collaboration with industry experts, has developed an ammonia bunkering operations manual to ensure safe and efficient handling practices.

The manual has been reviewed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and aligns with future IMO procedures and evolving gas codes, CIP said in a statement on its website.

CIP asserts that by outlining essential safety measures, the manual safeguards personnel, vessels, and the environment throughout bunkering operations.

“The 73-page bunkering manual builds upon existing gas carrier procedures for loading, discharging, and ship-to-ship transfers, adapting these established protocols to suit bunkering operations,” it said.

Going forward, CIP will work on developing a fuel handling manual for customers, offering guidance on managing bunkered ammonia. This will include emergency response procedures and safety drills to ensure crew preparedness.

While ammonia is emerging as a promising fuel to decarbonise shipping, it is highly toxic and requires strict safety measures to ensure safe handling, storage and usage.