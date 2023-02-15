BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips on Tuesday

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO prices have fallen overall this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $680.50/mt on Tuesday. The G20-HSFO Index was unchanged at $458.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $3/mt to $963.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.03bl to $85.58/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $4/mt to $667/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $8.50/mt to $595.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $5.50/mt to $665/mt and at Houston they fell by $7.50/mt to $634.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $1.11/bl at $84.47/bl as of 9:52 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to an $8.36/mt fall in bunker prices.