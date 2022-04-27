Cruise Lines Set 2050 Net Zero Target

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cruise industry is the shipping segment most visible to the general public. File Image / Pixabay

The international cruise industry has set itself a target of reducing its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

The Cruise Lines International Association's (CLIA) oceangoing members have committed to pursue net-zero carbon cruising by 2050, the industry body said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The members have also committed to fitting all ships calling at ports with shore power facilities with the power connections by 2035.

"We are reducing the carbon footprint of our ships while at berth and at sea investing in advanced environmental technologies and partnering with cities and ports on sustainable destination management," CLIA said in the statement.

"By equipping cruise ships with the ability to connect shoreside electricity and using it where available, the cruise industry is prepared to eliminate emissions while at port for the benefit of local communities."

The cruise industry is the shipping segment most visible to the general public, and thus faces outsized scrutiny of its green credentials compared to its share of the global fleet and is under more pressure to reduce emissions than other segments. Cruise and passenger vessels take up about 4% of global bunker demand.