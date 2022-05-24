BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Tech Lead

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a tech lead helping the firm to develop digital systems for bunkering.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience as a full stack .NET developer, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"You will be joining an agile team working in close collaboration with customers and a business analyst developing modern systems to support all operations regarding the bunkering business e.g. risk management, trading, inventory, track and trace, etc," the company said.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Defining architecture/design in collaboration with the project's architect

Striving for using a modern tech-stack and using the right tools and frameworks for the job

Leading the development of features – taking a leading role in refinement of requirements, designing technical solutions, reviewing pull-requests, etc

Mentoring of other developers

