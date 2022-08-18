SFL Corporation Takes on Four Scrubber-Equipped Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

SFL is listed in New York. File Image / Pixabay

New York-listed shipping firm SFL Corporation has taken on four tankers equipped with scrubbers.

The firm has acquired the four Suezmax tankers for $222.5 million, with delivery planned between August and October, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The tankers are all on long-term charter to a subsidiary of Koch Industries.

"We are pleased to further expand our presence in the tanker market at what we believe is an attractive point in the cycle with historic low orderbook in the segment," Ole Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in the statement.

"The transaction demonstrates our standing in the market as a high quality provider of transportation services for industry leading customers, and we continue building our fleet and charter backlog with accretive acquisitions."